Where do all 9 teams stand ahead of free agency?

Here we are again, football fans.

Free agency day is fast approaching, and already there has been plenty of news with the communication window opening last Sunday.

Offers have been tendered by teams and more will come as this week plays out. There will have even been verbal agreements coming back from many of the players, who will wait for next Tuesday before they can make things official.

Let’s not forget that the teams that have these players on expiring contracts right now do have the opportunity to table their own counter-offers if they’d like to.

With that in mind, here’s a fly-over look at each team as free agency day (February 11) approaches.

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 2

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

BC LIONS

The Lions appear to be positioned well as free agency plays out, with general manager Ryan Rigmaiden getting a restructured deal done with quarterback Nathan Rourke and extending the contract of CFL’s top receiver in 2024, Justin McInnis.

There’ve been lots of key extensions signed in Vancouver this winter, keeping the likes of defensive back Garry Peters, kicker Sean Whyte, defensive end Mathieu Betts, SAM Patrice Rene and offensive linemen Andrew Peirson and Chris Schleuger from heading to free agency.

Rigmaiden also bolstered that Lions’ offensive line by trading linebacker Ryder Varga to Toronto for tackle Dejon Allen, the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2023. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, defensive tackle DeWayne Hendrix was signed after he was released by the Ticats.

Speaking of being released by the Ticats, the Lions also scooped up running back James Butler, who heads back to Vancouver after two seasons in Hamilton.

BC will be looking to replace receiver Alexander Hollins on the roster after releasing him last week.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Calgary’s big news came last autumn, of course, when they completed a trade to bring quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in from the BC Lions.

They made some more noise when they dealt linebacker Cameron Judge to Toronto for defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade. Made more noise when they released defensive linemen James Vaughters and Mike Rose.

While the Stamps have a number of big names scheduled to hit free agency next week – linebacker Micah Awe and centre Sean McEwen among them – they have done a pretty good job of retaining some of their own over the winter.

Running back Dedrick Mills was extended, as were kicker Rene Paredes, receiver Jalen Philpot, linebacker Micah Teitz and offensive lineman Zack Williams.

There does seem to be quite an appetite for the team to do something flashy and splashy in free agency, among Stampeders fans.

With Adams at quarterback and star receiver Reggie Begelton signing an extension through 2026, many hope those splashy moves will include a few in the receivers pool. To that end, the Stampeders have come to terms with veteran pass catcher Dominique Rhymes (released by Ottawa).

EDMONTON ELKS

Oh my. My, oh my, oh my.

Edmonton general manager Ed Hervey blitzed opening day of the free agency communications period by reportedly making substantial offers to a bevy of established stars.

The headliner-grabber is a reported two-year contract offer to Tyrell Ford, an All-CFL corner with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024 and one of the biggest prizes available in free agency.

Hervey has potentially sacked the good ship Argo by reportedly bringing back defensive lineman Jake Ceresna. Toronto safety Royce Metchie got an offer as well.

But Hervey was not done there. The spree continued with offers to Hamilton centre David Beard and Montreal receiver Kaion Julien-Grant.

On top of those deals that can’t be made official until February 11 – unless the players are released ahead of time by their current clubs – Hervey’s Elks also extended linebacker Nyles Morgan and brought back offensive lineman Brett Boyko, who’d been released by the club last week.

With young quarterback Tre Ford signing an extension in December, and with veteran pivot Cody Fajardo coming over from Montreal in a trade last month, the remaking of the Edmonton Elks is well underway.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

It had been a relatively quiet winter for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

But now? Blammo. There’ve been reports that the Ticats have agreed to terms on a contract with star receiver Kenny Lawler, who is poised to become an ex-Winnipeg Blue Bomber for the second time. Lawler, in fact, posted a fond farewell note to Winnipeg on his Instagram page.

The Ticats already had a lot of core players under contract for 2025 and a comparatively small list of potential free agents on their roster.

They had extended one player on that list, prior to the free agency communications window opening and that was receiver Tyler Ternowski.

As well, the ‘Cats signed veteran receiver Drew Wolitarsky, who was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

This week, the Ticats got to work on extending receiver Kiondre Smith and running back Ante Milanovic-Litre. And reaching out to potential new members of the club, like Lawler.

If offensive lineman David Beard accepts the contract offer laid out for him by the Edmonton Elks, that will sting the Ticats, as they’d be losing the 2024 All-CFL centre. Off-setting that loss would be Winnipeg offensive lineman Liam Dobson, reportedly agreeing to terms with the ‘Cats.

Hamilton released one of their prized free agent signings from a year ago, defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix, who subsequently found a home in Vancouver with the Lions.

The Ticats have apparently been active in their quest to bolster the defence too, with a contract offer made to Montreal SAM linebacker Reggie Stubblefield.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Just like they did last off-season, the Montreal Alouettes have once again ticked off the “extended” box next to a sizable number of potential free agents.

This, in concert with their biggest move of all, handing the QB1 title to 26-year-old Davis Alexander and securing the services of veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson to be Davis’ back-up.

The Montreal ‘extended’ list has defensive backs Kabion Ento, Najee Murray and Wesley Sutton on it. Running backs Walter Fletcher and Sean Thomas-Erlington too. Returner James Letcher Jr., back-up quarterback Caleb Evans and kickers David Cote and Joseph Zema all extended as well.

The Alouettes already had a large number of their core players under contract for the upcoming season and so they are sitting pretty, in a position to hold out for FA bargains if they’d like.

The Als might need to go Canadian receiver shopping as it appears as though Kaion Julien-Grant might be landing in Edmonton.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa REDBLACKS, coming off a season of redemption even if it did end with an Eastern Semi-Final loss to the Argos last November, have had an off-season of abundant retention.

Starting quarterback Dru Brown got his deal extended through 2026. Star receiver Justin Hardy was kept from free agency, when his contract was extended last month. Beyond that, here’s a list of REDBLACKS players who were kept in the fold with extensions this winter:

Defensive linemen Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Michael Wakefield and Bryce Carter. Linebackers Adarius Pickett and Jovan Santos-Knox. Defensive backs Alonzo Addae, Justin Howell, Alijah McGhee and Deandre Lamont.

But wait. There’s more.

Receivers Bralon Addison and DeVonte Dedmon, who also happens to be the team’s electric kick return man as well. Offensive linemen Dariusz Bladek, Dino Boyd, Jacob Ruby and Zack Pelehos. Back-up quarterback Dustin Crum.

And after being released by the BC Lions, running back William Stanback signed on.

The REDBLACKS clearly liked a lot of the guys they had in-house. There is a little augmentation to be done in free agency, and they have reportedly made offers to defensive backs Robert Priester (Toronto) and Nafees Lyon (Montreal) while releasing receiver Dominique Rhymes.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Roughriders have apparently made a move this week to add depth to their quarterbacks room. If they do, indeed, have a deal with Calgary quarterback Tommy Stevens then the Riders have, in particular, energized their short yardage game by adding one of the best ball-carrying bulldozers in the CFL.

They’d already sorted the top two QB positions out when they extended veteran Trevor Harris and then traded for and extended former Stampeders’ starter Jake Maier.

Saskatchewan avoided the possible loss of heart and soul linebacker Jameer Thurman, getting his extension done just prior to the communication window opening. That’s big. So, too, was the extension of defensive lineman Malik Carney.

In addition, the Roughriders extended players like defensive back Nelson Lokombo, linebacker A.J. Allen, offensive lineman Trevon Tate and All-CFL defensive back Marcus Sayles. They have yet to get All-CFL defensive lineman Micah Johnson to sign an extension and have lost National receiver Ajou Ajou to the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL.

On the other side of that ledger, though, the Roughriders have signed free agent defensive back Tevaughn Campbell, returning to the CFL after five seasons down south, as well as former Argo defensive lineman Shane Ray, most recently with the Tennessee Titans.

The Riders were also quick to nab free agent defensive lineman Mike Rose after he was let go by Calgary and former Argonauts receiver Tommy Nield – released by Toronto earlier this week, has been signed.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The reigning Grey Cup champions have some work to do as it appears they’ve been pilfered during the communications window like never before.

The defence has been particularly altered, although the Argos did keep linebacker Wynton McManis in the boat and that is no small consideration especially when you think that had he hit the window, a big offer would likely have been coming from elsewhere.

Toronto has work to do on its defensive line, as most of their starters from last year’s Grey Cup depth chart are gone. One of them they traded, in Folarin Orimolade. With Ralph Holley heading to the NFL and Jake Ceresna looking favourably upon offers from the Edmonton Elks, it will be an upfront re-tooling year for Toronto’s defence.

Star safety Royce Metchie has also gotten an offer from Edmonton, and SAM/DB Robert Priester has one from Ottawa.

Toronto did some good business ahead of free agency by extending the 2024 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in returner Janarion Grant, as well as dominating receiver Damonte Coxie and defensive back Tarvarus McFadden. Don’t forget that they also signed running back Kevin Brown in December.

The rumour mill has the Argos offering contracts to Edmonton defensive back Darrius Bratton.

And on Tuesday, the Argos announced that they’d extended quarterback Nick Arbuckle, the 111th Grey Cup MVP.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

The Bombers have once again had some tough decisions to make this off-season as they attempt a run at a sixth straight Grey Cup appearance.

A couple of valued veterans were released in the aforementioned Drew Wolitarsky (signed in Hamilton) and Hall of Fame-bound linebacker Adam Bighill.

Some other veteran stars, though, have been kept from free agency like dominant defensive end Willie Jefferson, defensive tackle Jake Thomas, defensive backs Jamal Parker Jr. and Evan Holm, offensive lineman Stanley Bryant, receiver Dalton Schoen and linebackers Shayne Gauthier, Tony Jones and Kyrie Wilson.

There are other prime players on the Winnipeg free agents list; If they can’t reel corner Tyrell Ford back from an Edmonton contract offer, that’ll hurt.

On the Kenny Lawler front, the Bombers put some insurance in place when they signed veteran receiver Dillon Mitchell in January, after he was released by Edmonton, and there are indications that the club has agreed to terms with Montreal receiver Reggie White Jr.

As well, the Bombers leapt at the chance to sign defensive end James Vaughters after he was released by Calgary.