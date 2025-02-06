5 storylines to watch in free agency

February 11 is coming fast as the Canadian Football League’s perennial farmers market has lots of produce for general managers to choose from.

But will their work bear fruit when the 2025 season begins? It’s always interesting to see how the busiest teams in free agency do. Rarely do the ‘winners’ in free agency win the title in the end but we have seen teams quickly go from a team out of the playoffs to a contender almost instantly with the work in February (see the Roughriders in 2024).

With the free agency communication window already open, we’re getting a good preview on what type of movement there is going to be among some of the biggest name free agents, but it doesn’t distract from some of the intriguing storylines that are happening or will happen in the coming days and weeks ahead.

RELATED

ELKS OPENING WALLET

The first storyline we have to address is general manager Ed Hervey in Edmonton already agreeing to terms with several players. The CFL insiders have been busy keeping up with Hervey and it started early on Sunday with TSN’s Farhan Lalji reporting Kaion Julien-Grant, Tyrell Ford, David Beard, Royce Metchie and Jake Ceresna have agreed to terms with Edmonton on day one of the communication window.

The big question that remains is how much more does Hervey have to build back the Elks to the championship calibre team he has promised since his impassioned opening news conference last year?

There is no question Hervey is looking to contend in year one and there could be a lot more noise coming from Edmonton in the next week.

STAMPS REBUILD

The Calgary Stampeders are among the teams that we haven’t yet seen knock down a lot of doors in the communication window, unlike their rival to the north.

But we are seeing a remodel of the Stampeders roster. They have a lot of longtime veterans looking elsewhere or being granted a release before free agency, like Mike Rose (who has already signed in Saskatchewan).

The Stampeders are usually pretty quiet in free agency, relying on their internal ‘next man up’ depth to fill any holes lost to other teams in free agency. But last season was the first time the Stampeders have missed the playoffs in a generation so it’s time to try something different.

The depth of this team has been tested and with more players signing elsewhere, there is a desperate need to fill the shelves. I’ll be watching closely to see how exactly Dave Dickenson goes about doing that when the doors open next Tuesday.

BIGHILL WATCH

I know Adam Bighill is 36 years old and coming off a significant injury, but with reports already out on where big stars like Kenny Lawler and Eugene Lewis are likely headed, there aren’t many future first ballot hall of famers sitting open in free agency.

Bighill was quite open that he wants to keep playing and that’s why he lands in my top storylines to watch. We’ll see who gets an incredible leader… or doesn’t.

Bighill’s health and his rehab will be heavily scrutinized for any interested suitors, but his story is interesting on both sides of the sword. He either signs, and we’ll be interested to see what impact he has on his new team, or he doesn’t and we start the countdown to his induction speech for the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

CANADIAN OFFENSIVE LINE

Usually teams lock up their Canadian offensive linemen well in advance of free agency. But this year, there is a long list of quality Canadians who remain unsigned.

Peter Godber, Sean McEwen, Liam Dobson, David Beard, Sukh Chungh, Michael Couture, Hunter Steward … well you get the picture.

There are plenty more. Some of them have reportedly already agreed to terms on moves from their current team but there are more than a handful that haven’t.

When you look at the ratio in the CFL and see the importance of having a solid core of National offensive linemen, I’ll be interested to see how many teams build up their depth through free agency and which teams all of a sudden look depleted.

I’m expecting a lot of movement and will be interested to see what the market looks like for what is traditionally a position that has a lot of demand and not a lot of supply. But with so much supply this off-season, does it help general managers save a little money?

GREY CUP HANGOVER

The Toronto Argonauts haven’t been able to lock up a lot of their pending free agents and the communication window has been an indicator the Argos are going to have to stock up again.

How many free agents the Grey Cup champions are set to lose is a storyline each year. When you win, your players’ value goes up and you can’t afford to extend them all.

While they’ve locked up some key members like Wynton McManis, Damonte Coxie, Janarion Grant and Nick Arbuckle, they have several holes right now.

Will they fill with free agents come next Tuesday or do the Argos feel comfortable with the young players becoming their next stars?