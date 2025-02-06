Follow CFL

Free Agency February 6, 2025

Ticats extend National linebacker Trevor Hoyte

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that the football club has extended National linebacker Trevor Hoyte, who was scheduled to become a free agent on February 11.

Hoyte, 26, suited up in all 18 games for the Tiger-Cats last season, including six starts at linebacker, registering 27 total tackles (16 defensive tackles, 11 specials teams tackles).

The six-foot, 213-pound native of Gatineau, Quebec has played 67 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Ticats (2024) and Toronto Argonauts (2021-23), registering 93 total tackles (51 defensive tackles, 42 special teams tackles). Hoyte captured a Grey Cup championship with the Argos in 2022.

The former Carleton Raven linebacker was originally selected by the Argonauts in the fourth round (33rd overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft.

