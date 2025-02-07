Elks sign five Americans, including DL Ali Fayad

EDMONTON — The Elks have signed a quintet of American talent, the club announced Friday.

Joining the Green and Gold are defensive lineman Ali Fayad, linebacker Daniel Green, defensive lineman Elijah McAllister, defensive back Willie Roberts, and linebacker Luquay Washington Jr..

Fayad (six-foot, 240 pounds) joins the Elks after spending part of the 2024 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 25-year-old defensive lineman suited up in three games for the Bombers last year, recording a single defensive tackle. Fayad was also a member of the 2022 Grey Cup winning Toronto Argonauts squad, playing in three games for the Double Blue where he recorded four tackles and a sack. ​

The Dearborn, Michigan native also has pro experience with the UFL’s Philadelphia Stars in 2023, and the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Fayad attended the University of Western Michigan from 2017-2021, where he recorded 164 total tackles, 56.5 tackles-for-loss, 33.5 sacks, and 11 forced fumbles in 55 games.

Fayad was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, after recording 40 tackles and 13 sacks in his final season with the Broncos.

Green (six-foot-three, 245 pounds) is a linebacker who spent five seasons as a member of the Kansas State Wildcats from 2019-2023. The Portland, Oregon product played in 52 games where he totaled 232 tackles, 31 tackles-for-loss, 10.5 sacks, two interceptions, and nine passes defended. Green missed all but three games of the 2023 season due to injury, but was named to the First Team Academic All-Big 12 in both 2022 and 2023.

McAllister (six-foot-six, 271 pounds) joins Edmonton after a distinguished academic and university career. The Rumson, New Jersey product suited up for four seasons (2019-2022) for Vanderbilt, before spending his final college season at Auburn (2023). As a member of the Commodores, McAllister suited up for 37 games, recording 75 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, and two forced fumbles.

In his lone season at Auburn, the 6-foot-6 defender notched 28 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and two passes defended in 13 games. As an Academic, McAllister earned a bachelor’s degree in medicine, health and society in 2021 and a master’s degree in education diversity and urban studies in 2022 at Vanderbilt ​ He was awarded the Cliff Hare Award from Auburn in 2024, presented to a senior-student athlete for academic and athletic success, as well as leadership, integrity, and courage.

Roberts (five-foot-11, 190 pounds) is a young defensive back who joins the Green and Gold after a college career that saw him spend two seasons with Lousiana Tech (2022-2023) and three seasons with Stephen F. Austin (2019-2021). In 28 games with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Roberts notched 67 total tackles, five interceptions, and 24 passes defended.

Roberts would go undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, but would spend time with the Seattle Seahawks last year.

Washington Jr. (six-foot-one, 232 pounds) spent five seasons (2019-2024) at Central Connecticut University where he played in 37 games for the Blue Devils. The Waldorf, Maryland product registered 110 total tackles, seven sacks, 16.5 tackles-for-loss, and three interceptions over his collegiate career. During his pro day, Washington Jr. recorded a blistering 4.59 forty-yard dash, while completing the 225 pound bench press 13 times.

Washington went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft, but would see time with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.