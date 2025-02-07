Report: Ticats sign defensive back DaShaun Amos

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have likely agreed to a contract with American defensive back DaShaun Amos, according to a report by TSN’s Farhan Lalji. Amos is scheduled to become a free agent on February 11 and was ranked No. 28 on CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents list.

Amos is going into his seventh season in the CFL, three with the Calgary Stampeders and three with the Toronto Argonauts, winning three Grey Cups (2018, 2022, 2024) and being named to the Divisional All-CFL team twice (2019, 2024).

RELATED

» Argonauts sign returner Janarion Grant to extension

» Toronto signs linebacker Wynton McManis to extension

» Argos extend 111th Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

DB DaShaun Amos has agreed to a deal with the Tiger-Cats. East all-star with #Argos last season pic.twitter.com/bgtZhauQWo — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 6, 2025

In 2024, Amos appeared in 18 games for the Double Blue, registering 25 defensive tackles and matching a career-high five interceptions, including a pick six, while helping the Argos capture the 111th Grey Cup.

Overall the veteran has appeared in 73 games, making 168 defensive tackles, catching 16 interceptions, and forcing a fumble.