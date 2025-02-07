Ticats sign WR Josh Johnson, QB Gavin Hardison

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed a pair of American players, including receiver Josh Johnson and quarterback Gavin Hardison, the team announced on Friday.

Hardison, 24, spent time with the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins last season after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-two, 205-pound native of Hobbs, New Mexico, suited up in 38 games over his five seasons at the University of Texas-El Paso (2019-23), completing 570 of 1,061 passes for 7,963 yards with 40 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Johnson, 25, played 10 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season, registering 18 receptions for 138 yards. The five-foot-11, 180-pound native of Little Rock, Arkansas previously spent time with the NFL’s Detroit Lions after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent (2022) and the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions (2023).

Johnson played 25 games over his two seasons at the University of Tulsa, registering 127 receptions for 1,609 yards and seven touchdowns. He began his collegiate career at Iowa State, where he suited up in 12 game games in his lone season (2018), registering one reception for 11 yards.