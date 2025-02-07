Top 10 moves during the Free Agency Communication Window

The CFL’s free agency communication window is WILD.

It feels like every time I’ve opened my phone over the last week, there has been another “wow” moment.

Some are more significant than others, of course, but the question as always is where do you place weight on how big a splash the transaction scrolling across your timeline is?

Is it a position of need? Name brand notoriety? Stealing your rival’s best player?

All of this and much more go into my top 10 moves of significance made over the last week which will be sure to shape the 2025 CFL season.

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER

REPORTEDLY SIGNED WITH HAMILTON

Kenny Lawler is a force to be reckoned with when his game is on point. I remember calling a game for the Tiger-Cats Radio Network in what feels like forever ago, when Lawler went wild for well over 100 yards with chunk play after chunk play.

He dominated some pivotal moments in the West Division playoffs and now reportedly pairs up with Bo Levi Mitchell in Hamilton. With Mitchell coming off an increasingly “quintessential Bo” campaign and Lawler potentially settling into his new colours come training camp, I wonder what the ceiling is, but I know the floor is HIGH for this pairing.

EUGENE LEWIS | RECEIVER

REPORTEDLY SIGNED WITH OTTAWA

I fully expected Eugene Lewis to hop in a car, drive south, and move in with Vernon Adams Jr. to start the Stampeders’ new era, with two old bandmates playing the hits of deep shots down the right sideline.

Instead Lewis (who has a chance to set the all-time consecutive touchdown game streak this year) is reportedly heading to Ottawa where his size and field stretching ability should work wonders in an offence composed primarily of quick, short playmakers last year.

With Bralon Addison and Justin Hardy signing extensions, this creates a stunning trio of talent in a move I could not have seen coming, but am thrilled to see how it all plays out.

DOMINIQUE RHYMES | RECEIVER

SIGNED WITH CALGARY

With Lewis and Lawler off the board, Calgary shifted their focus and picked up a pass-catcher who also has great chemistry with Vernon Adams Jr.

Dominique Rhymes is in no way a downgrade from Lewis and could potentially post a greater statistical season knowing VA’s ability to set the stat line standard when hot.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER

EXTENDED WITH BC

This move happened a few days before the communication window opened, on January 31, but it’s still significant.

Amongst all the receiver chaos and movement, the CFL’s leading pass-catcher decided to stay put in BC. Now Justin McInnis hopes a full training camp and healthy Nathan Rourke can prove 2024 was no anomaly, but rather the new norm.

TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK

JAKE CERESNA | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

REPORTEDLY SIGNED WITH EDMONTON

Each of these guys clearly deserve their own bullet point, but I had too many Edmonton signings to pick from!

In a defence that had a lacklustre pass rush in 2024, the potential re-addition of Ceresna to join a club who traded him away for now teammate Kurleigh Gittens Jr. makes Edmonton immediately more formidable.

That’s especially important when you consider that Tyrell Ford‘s reported arrival as an elite corner in 2024 should make quarterbacks hold the ball a half second longer.

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER

EXTENDED IN TORONTO

I thought this deal would get done before Christmas and the longer the winter went without seeing the headline, I began to wonder if there was a chance Wynton McManis could slide to the back door to a rival team in the East like Hamilton or Montreal.

However, the deal is now done and Toronto is much better off for having made it happen.

McManis solidifies that Argos defence in multiple ways. He is a locker room leader and can arguably be defined as the Double Blue’s most noteworthy and recognizable player. Long live the toothpick.

CODY GRACE | PUNTER

REPORTEDLY SIGNED IN EDMONTON

A punter?! I know, but this is about fit and it makes sense that Mark Kilam is reportedly bringing in one of “his guys”, as coaches who take over a new franchise typically want to do.

It makes communication, trust, and in-game adjustments so much easier when you’re used to speaking with a leg you have worked with for a few years.

NYLES MORGAN | LINEBACKER

EXTENDED IN EDMONTON

Low, agile, and angry.

Nyles Morgan is one of the best interior linebackers in the CFL. When you really crunch the numbers on this impact, there is a good case for only Saskatchewan’s Rolan Milligan Jr. and Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette having a bigger per play impact on games than Morgan in 2024.

DALTON SCHOEN | RECEIVER

EXTENDED IN WINNIPEG

Amidst all the drama of Lawler, Lewis, Rhymes and even McInnis staying put, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ 2023 Most Outstanding Rookie, who was injured much of 2024, to return to his All-CFL form and be a top five receiver once again with Lawler likely gone.

If Winnipeg wants to make a deep run in a Grey Cup hosting year, it feels like they’ll need Dalton Schoen to be productive and, most importantly, available, but I believe this is his comeback season.

NICK ARBUCKLE | QUARTERBACK

EXTENDED BY TORONTO

It might not seem like major news since Chad Kelly is healing up and will be the Argos starter when good to go, but Nick Arbuckle did something very special for that organization last November that won’t soon be forgotten.

His positivity and ability to bring the room together is essential, regardless of where he sits on the depth chart as the Argos ready to take everyone’s best punch to start 2025.