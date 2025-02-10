Argos trade DB Craig James to REDBLACKS for DL Andrew Chatfield

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have acquired former NFL defensive back in American Craig James from the Toronto Argonauts, sending American defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield to the Double Blue, the teams announced on Monday.

James, 28, signed with the Argos on January 7, after six years in the NFL. The Southern Illinois product went undrafted in 2018, but signed with the Minnesota Vikings, and appeared in three games that season.

James moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, suiting up in 14 games and recording 15 total tackles, along with a game-saving pass deflection on September 26, 2019 against the Green Bay Packers. The Springfield, Illinois native would also go on to spend time with the New York Jets, and Detroit Lions.

Chatfield played one game for Ottawa last season after signing with the club in September. The Florida native played football at Oregon State from 2001-2023 tallying 48 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions across 25 games for the Beavers.

The defensive lineman began his collegiate career at The University of Florida (2018-2020), recording 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 23 games for the Gators.