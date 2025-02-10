Elks release DL Antonio Alfano

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released National defensive lineman Antonio Alfano, the club announced Saturday.

The 24-year-old was a Supplemental Draft pick of the Elks in 2024, suiting up for four games with the club.

Prior to his time in the Canadian Football League, the Livingston, New Jersey product spent time with Alabama, Colorado, Independence Community College, and Lackawanna College.