MMQB: 3 burning questions ahead of free agency

We’re in that calm place between full on storms.

The free agency communication window is now officially closed, which means the opening of 2025 signing season is upon us. This year’s negotiation window brought us plenty of agreements that are set to become official Tuesday afternoon.

And while there are plenty of things left to be decided once free agency officially opens, here are three questions based mostly on news we’ve learned over the last week.

RELATED

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 CFL Free Agency

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» Top 10 moves during the Free Agency Communication Window

» Where do all 9 teams stand ahead of free agency?

» Who’s Potentially Available?: 2025 pending free agent tracker

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

HOW QUICKLY WILL EDMONTON COME TOGETHER?

The Elks haven’t played a playoff game since 2019 and that’s just not acceptable for one of the CFL’s proudest and most storied franchises. New general manager Ed Hervey, who won two Grey Cups as a player in Edmonton, knows that as well as anyone. That much is clear when looking at Hervey’s emphatic moves this winter.

The Elks have their fingerprints all over our top 30 list of free agents. It started with the extension of quarterback Tre Ford in December, who just happened to be ranked number one. Then, shortly after the communication window opened, Edmonton reportedly agreed to terms with twin brother Tyrell Ford. Not only are the Elks giving us a storybook reunion, they’re also adding perhaps the league’s best outside corner.

Hervey wasn’t done there, though. Star defensive lineman Jake Ceresna and ever-consistent safety Royce Metchie have also reportedly agreed to sign with Edmonton. On offence, the Elks are reportedly set to sign local product and 2024 All-CFL offensive lineman David Beard and explosive receiver Kaion Julien-Grant.

This aggressive overhaul reminds me of how Kyle Walters started turning things around in Winnipeg around a decade ago. After huge free agent splashes in 2015 and 2016, the Blue Bombers gradually worked their way to a Grey Cup victory in 2019. They’ve now appeared in every Grey Cup game since.

Reloads like this often take time to pay off with the ultimate prize. It’ll be interesting to see how quickly things mesh in Edmonton with so many new faces and, led by Mark Kilam, a brand-new coaching staff.

HAS HAMILTON’S PASSING ATTACK GOTTEN EVEN SCARIER?

With a resurgent Bo Levi Mitchell leading the way, the Tiger-Cats were the CFL’s number one passing offence in 2024. With a healthy Mitchell back in Most Outstanding Player form, and with a group of talented and athletic receivers, Hamilton’s aerial attack averaged more than 332 yards per game. And it feels like that trend is poised to continue.

Mitchell is already under contract for 2025. The same is true of receiver Tim White, who just completed his third straight season over 1,100 yards, and reigning East Division Most Outstanding Rookie Shemar Bridges. Then, early last week, Kiondre Smith signed a two-year extension after popping off for seven touchdowns and 933 yards last year.

And the coup de grace could be the reported signing of Kenny Lawler, which is expected to be made official on Tuesday. After seeing much of last season affected by a broken arm sustained in Week 1, Lawler finished by going over 100 yards in three of Winnipeg’s final four games. He did it again in the Western Final. I can’t wait to see how he gels with Mitchell and augments Hamilton’s passing game.

CAN THE SASKATCHEWAN DEFENSIVE LINE BE CONTAINED?

Second year head coach and defensive coordinator Corey Mace is a former defensive lineman and somewhat of a savant when it comes to the position. As such, we probably shouldn’t be surprised to see the Roughriders putting together what could be a dominant front four this season.

Saskatchewan wasted no time pouncing on defensive tackle Mike Rose after he was released by the Stampeders. One of the CFL’s most disruptive interior forces, Rose has averaged just under eight sacks per season over his last four campaigns. Joining him in the middle will be Micah Johnson, who signed an extension late last week. Equally as hard to contain as Rose, Johnson led the Riders with six sacks last season.

On the edge, Malik Carney is coming back for another year, too. Carney impressed in his first season with Saskatchewan and racked up four sacks and a forced fumble in 13 appearances. And don’t sleep on Shane Ray, who returns to the CFL after a couple seasons south of the border. With Toronto in 2022, Ray recorded six sacks in just seven appearances and could be a perfect fit with an already talented group.