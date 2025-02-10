REDBLACKS sign DB Robert Priester to one-year deal

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have made another addition to their secondary ahead of Tuesday’s opening of free agency, signing American defensive back Robert Priester to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

The 31-year-old Tampa, Florida native has spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, winning his second Grey Cup in the last three years in 2024. Priester suited up in 11 games during the campaign, recording 28 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

A product of Wyoming, Priester signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018, appearing in two games that season. After two stints with Edmonton that were broken up by a 2020 campaign with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers, he briefly returned to Winnipeg before finding a home with the Argos in 2022.

He enjoyed the most prolific year of his career that season, racking up 32 total tackles, a sack, and two forced fumbles in 10 games. Through 30 career games, Priester has totalled 70 tackles, two sacks, and three forced fumbles.