Ticats extend defensive back Jonathan Moxey

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that the team has extended defensive back Jonathan Moxey, a day before he was scheduled to become a free agent.

Moxey, 29, played 14 games last season for the Tiger-Cats, registering 23 total tackles, one quarterback sack, two interceptions and six pass knockdowns.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

The five-foot-nine, 188-pound native of West Palm Beach, Florida has played 64 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the Ticats (2024) and Calgary Stampeders (2019-23), totalling 101 total tackles, one quarterback sack, five interceptions, 29 pass knockdowns and one fumble recovery. He earned West Division All-CFL honours in 2022 after posting a league-leading 13 pass knockdowns.

The former Boise State defensive back spent time in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2017-18) before joining the Stampeders in 2019.