Argos re-sign quarterback Cameron Dukes

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed quarterback Cameron Dukes, the team announced on Tuesday.

Dukes became a free agent on February 11 at noon ET.

Dukes (six-foot, 210 pounds) completed 143-of-199 passes for 1,444 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, while rushing for 321 yards and four more majors.

The Kentucky native joined the Argos in 2023, appearing in all 18 games that season while throwing for 760 yards and two touchdowns.

Dukes had a very successful career at Lindsey Wilson College (2017-2021) throwing for over 10,000 yards and 114 touchdowns, helping the Blue Raiders win a national championship in 2021.

He would play in the Indoor Football League in 2022, throwing for over 1,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in eight games.