© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Bombers extend National long snapper Mike Benson

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday that the team has signed veteran National long snapper Mike Benson to a one-year contract, hours before Benson was scheduled to become a free agent.

Benson (five-foot-nine, 245 pounds; Acadia; born: May 13, 1987, in Winnipeg, Mb) returns to the Blue Bombers for a fifth season after initially signing with the club in 2021.

Including his days with Edmonton (2012), BC (2014-18), Ottawa (2019) and Winnipeg (2021-) Benson has now suited up for 157 regular-season games. He was part of the 2021 Blue Bombers Grey Cup championship team.

Benson again played a critical role in the Blue Bombers kicking battery in 2024 as both punter Jamieson Sheahan and placekicker Sergio Castillo enjoyed solid seasons.

A product of St. Paul’s High School, the Winnipeg product played for the Winnipeg Rifles before attending Acadia University.

