Bombers sign running back/returner Peyton Logan

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with free agent running back/kick returner Peyton Logan.

The tailback became a free agent after his contract expired at noon ET on February 11.

RELATED

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 CFL Free Agency

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» Bombers sign receivers Jerreth Sterns, Gavin Cobb, Reggie White Jr.

» Top 10 moves during the Free Agency Communication Window

» Where do all 9 teams stand ahead of free agency?

» Who’s Potentially Available?: 2025 pending free agent tracker

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Logan joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

He appeared in 14 games for the Stampeders last year, rushing 61 times for 355 yards and one touchdown – his rushing totals second on the team – adding 23 receptions for 121 yards.

Logan also led the Stampeders in both punt returns (40 for 539 yards and one touchdown) and kickoff returns (28 for 635 yards). His 539 punt return yards and 13.5-yards per punt return both ranked third in the Canadian Football League last season.

Logan appeared 36 games over three seasons in Calgary with 889 rushing yards and five touchdowns 42 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown on both punt and kickoff returns. He was named the Stampeders Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022.

During his college days at Tennessee-Martin (2017-21) Logan played in 52 games, with 29 starts. He earned first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference honours in 2021 and second-team recognition in 2019.