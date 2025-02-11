Defensive lineman Joshua Archibald signs with Alouettes

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed free agent National defensive lineman Joshua Archibald.

Archibald became a free agent at noon on February 11 after his contract expired.

RELATED

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 CFL Free Agency

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» Top 10 moves during the Free Agency Communication Window

» Where do all 9 teams stand ahead of free agency?

» Who’s Potentially Available?: 2025 pending free agent tracker

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Archibald (six-foot-three, 238 pounds) played 17 games with the BC Lions in 2024. The Montreal native recorded 15 defensive tackles and six on special teams, along with four sacks. The 27-year-old also forced two fumbles.

Drafted by the Lions in the third round (23rd overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft, he will begin his fourth season in the CFL in 2025, after spending his first three seasons in Vancouver.

During his college years, he played for the McGill University Redbirds.

“I’ve known Joshua since his college days, having seen him on the field multiple times with McGill, and he works relentlessly,” said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “His addition to our team brings experience and versatility. He can play both on defense and special teams, which is great news for us.”