Elks sign LB Emmanuel Rugamba

EDMONTON — The Elks have signed free agent linebacker Emmanuel Rugamba, the team announced on Tuesday.

Rugamba became a free agent on February 11 after his contract expired at the opening of the 2025 CFL Free Agency.

Bringing in a West Divison All-CFLer🔥 LB Emmanuel Rugamba signs with the Green & Gold on #CFLFreeAgency Day.#GoElks x @AGLC pic.twitter.com/06cmRaxlVi — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) February 11, 2025

The linebacker spent his first three seasons of his career with the BC Lions, registering 169 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions.

In 2024, Rugamba appeared in 16 games and totalled 73 tackles, one sack and one interception. The veteran was named to the West Division All-CFL team in 2023 with the Orange and Black.