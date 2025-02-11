Bombers sign DB Josh Hagerty to one-year deal

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hagerty became a free agent at noon ET on February 11.

Hagerty joins the Blue Bombers after spending the 2024 season with the Edmonton Elks. He spent 2021-23 with the Toronto Argonauts and was part of their 2022 Grey Cup championship team.

He has appeared in 32 career CFL games with Edmonton and Toronto, registering 23 defensive tackles, 26 more on special teams with one career forced fumble.

Hagerty was a sixth-round selection, 47 overall, by the Argonauts in the 2021 CFL Draft.

During his college days with the Huskies (2016-20) he played in 26 regular season and playoff games and was a member of the 2018 Hardy Cup champions in 2018.