Lions sign LB Adam Auclair, DB Deontai Williams

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of free agent National linebacker Adam Auclair.

The Lions also announced they have agreed to a two-year contract with American free agent defensive Deontai Williams.

Both players became free agents on February 11 at noon.

The Saint Georges, Quebec native spent 2024 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, appearing in 15 regular season games with 53 total tackles (37 defence, 16 special teams) and a career-high three interceptions. He then made his playoff debut in the Western Semi-Final against the Lions.

Auclair was selected sixth overall by Ottawa in the 2020 CFL Draft and recorded 149 total tackles (119 defence, 30 special teams), a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in 42 contests from 2021-23.

The linebacker helped Laval hoist the Vanier Cup in 2016 and 2018 while Auclair’s 2017 campaign with the Rouge et Or saw a first-team All-Canadian selection and winning of the Presidents’ Trophy as U Sports Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Williams suited up in 27 games over the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders while recording 90 defensive tackles, six special teams stops, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

The Jacksonville, Florida native signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a non-drafted free agent in 2022 and registered seven tackles in three preseason contests.

In 29 games with the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2018-21, Williams recorded 122 defensive tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, six interceptions, 15 pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries with one being returned for a major. He earned All-Big Ten Honourable mentions in 2020 and 2021.