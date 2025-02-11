Lions sign linebacker Micah Awe to two-year contract

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of free agent American linebacker Micah Awe to a two-year contract.

Awe became a free agent at noon on February 11 after his previous contract expired.

Awe (six-foot, 216 pounds) returns for a fourth stint with the Lions after spending the last two seasons in Calgary, appearing in 36 regular season games. Awe earned All-CFL accolades in 2023 while racking up career-highs in defensive tackles (134) and interceptions (three) to go with a pair of sacks and a forced fumble.

The Nigeria-born and Texas-raised Awe originally signed with the Lions ahead of 2017 training camp and went on to record 70 total tackles (54 defence, 16 special teams) and a forced fumble across 16 games.

Awe’s solid rookie campaign earned him a contract with the New York Jets to begin 2018. After returning to the Lions in August of that year, Awe registered 34 total tackles (31 defence, three special teams) in seven regular season games before making his playoff debut in the Eastern Semi-Final at Hamilton.

The linebacker then had stints in Toronto (2019) and Ottawa (2021) before returning for a third tour of duty with the Lions to begin 2022 and recording one special team tackle in the season opener. Awe was released by the team on June 22 and signed with Montreal for the remainder of the season.