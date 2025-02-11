Report: Stampeders agree to deal with LB Derrick Moncrief

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have reportedly agreed to a deal with linebacker Derrick Moncrief, according to TSN’s Dave Naylor.

Moncrief is coming off a 2024 season with the Edmonton Elks that saw him register 50 defensive tackles, three sacks and one interception.

The 31-year-old linebacker is going into his eighth season in the CFL, appearing in 88 games with the Elks (2021, 2024) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-2019, 2022-2023).

For his career, Moncrief has tallied 298 defensive tackles, 11 sacks, 10 interceptions and one forced fumble.