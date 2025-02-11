Riders sign National OL Philippe Gagnon

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon, the team announced on Tuesday. Gagnon’s contract expired at noon on February 11 as the veteran became a free agent.

Gagnon (six-foot-three, 320 pounds) joins the Roughriders with eight seasons of CFL experience. He spent seven seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2016-18, 2021-24) and one season with the Ottawa REDBLACKS (2019).

RELATED

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 CFL Free Agency

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» Top 10 moves during the Free Agency Communication Window

» Where do all 9 teams stand ahead of free agency?

» Who’s Potentially Available?: 2025 pending free agent tracker

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec native played 17 games at right guard for the Alouettes last season, helping the team earn a first-place finish. Gagnon also played in the Eastern Final.

He was selected by the Alouettes in the first round, second overall, of the 2016 CFL Draft. Since then, the veteran lineman has played 99 CFL regular season games and made 75 starts. Gagnon has also appeared in six post-season matchups, including as the Alouettes’ starting left guard in the 2023 Grey Cup, helping his team become CFL Champions.

Collegiately, Gagnon played four seasons for the Université Laval Rouge et Or, winning back-to-back Vanier Cups (2012 and 2013). In both 2014 and 2015, he was named a RSEQ (Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec) All-Star and a U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian.