Stamps sign defensive back Damon Webb

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Damon Webb, the team announced on Tuesday.

Webb became a free agent on February 11 at noon ET and was listed No. 17 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents.

The Stampeders also signed linebacker Derrick Moncrief on Tuesday.

As a member of the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2024, Webb earned East Division All-CFL and All-CFL honours after a standout season that included a league-leading two interception return touchdowns.

He was second in the league with eight tackles for loss and tied for third in the CFL with five interceptions.

In 18 regular season games, Webb also had 68 defensive tackles, one special teams stop, two sacks, one forced fumble, and seven knockdowns. Both of Webb’s pick-sixes came in a Week 14 victory over the visiting Toronto Argonauts including a 96-yard return.

Webb also started the Eastern Semi-Final and made four tackles.

The Ohio State alum began his CFL career with Saskatchewan in 2021 and played 12 games for the Roughriders before signing with Ottawa in 2022. In 55 career contests, he has 191 tackles including 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery for a touchdown and 13 knockdowns.

In 41 career games at Ohio State, Webb made 131 tackles and intercepted six passes including two that he returned for touchdowns.