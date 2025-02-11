Follow CFL

Free Agency February 11, 2025

Stamps sign National RB Jeshrun Antwi

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed free agent National running back and former University of Calgary standout Jeshrun Antwi, the team announced on Tuesday. Antwi became a free agent on February 11.

Antwi played high-school football in Calgary for the Bishop/McNally Laserwolves before committing to the U of C. He accumulated 2,233 career rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns for the Dinos as well as 55 receptions for 479 yards and five scores and was part of the U of C’s Vanier Cup championship team in 2019.

Antwi joined the Montreal Alouettes and spent the better part of four seasons with the Larks – picking up a Grey Cup ring in 2023 – before being traded to the BC Lions late in the 2024 campaign.

In 68 career regular-season games in the Canadian Football League, Antwi has 1,098 rushing yards and one touchdown, 52 catches for 342 yards and 26 special-teams tackles. He has played seven post-season contests.

Antwi was born in Israel, moved to Kumasi, Ghana, at the age of five and came to Canada when he was 12 years old.

