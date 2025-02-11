Ticats bring in LB Brian Cole II, DL Miles Fox

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed free agent American linebacker Brian Cole II, the team announced on Tuesday. The Ticats also announced they have signed free agent American defensive lineman Miles Fox to a two-year contract contract.

Both players’ contract expired at noon on February 11, allowing the linebacker to sign as a free agent.

Cole II, 27, played in 11 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last year, registering 28 total tackles, including 24 defensive tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. The six-foot-one, 215-pound native of Saginaw, Michigan has played 37 games in three seasons with Winnipeg (2022-24), registering 51 total tackles, 27 defensive tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles.

Cole II previously spent time in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks (2022) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022), in addition to NFL stints with the Carolina Panthers (2021), Miami Dolphins (2020-21) and Minnesota Vikings (2020).

He was originally selected by the Vikings in the seventh round (249th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft after spending his collegiate career with Mississippi State (2017-19), Michigan (2015) and East Mississippi Community College (2016).

Fox, 28, suited up in three regular season games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024, registering three defensive tackles, in addition to appearances in the Western Final and Grey Cup. The six-foot-one, 300-pound native of Lawrenceville, Georgia has seen action in nine games over his three seasons in the CFL with Winnipeg (2022-24) and the BC Lions (2022), recording nine defensive tackles.

Fox split his collegiate career between Wake Forest (2019-21) and Old Dominion (2015-18), earning All-ACC honours in 2020 and 2021.