Ticats re-sign National receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday they have re-signed national receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange. The veteran became a free agent at noon on February 11 after his previous contract expired.

O’Leary-Orange, 27, played nine games for the Tiger-Cats last season, registering 16 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown.

The six-foot-four, 205-pound native of Toronto, Ontario has played 42 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Ticats (2024) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-23), registering 41 receptions for 679 yards and three touchdowns. He captured a Grey Cup championship with Winnipeg in 2021.

He was originally selected by the Blue Bombers in the fourth round (37th overall) in the 2020 CFL Draft after catching 61 receptions for 941 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over four seasons (2016-19) at Nevada.