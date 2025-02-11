Ticats sign OL Liam Dobson to two-year contract

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added West Division All-CFL offensive lineman Liam Dobson on a two-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Dobson became a free agent on February 11.

The veteran was selected third-overall in the 2021 CFL Draft and earned his first divisional All-CFL nod in 2024.

Dobson, 27, arrives in Hamilton after suiting up in 52 games over the last three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The six-foot-three, 315-pound native of Ottawa has appeared in the Grey Cup in each of his three CFL seasons, including a start at left guard in 2024.

Dobson has also spent time with the NFL’s Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Prior to turning pro, Dobson played collegiately at the University of Maine from 2017-20 and Texas State in 2021. In 2019, he was selected FCS Third-Team All-America and First-Team All-CAA, and was voted Maine’s Outstanding Offensive Lineman.