Bombers sign quarterback Shea Patterson to one-year deal

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with quarterback Shea Patterson, the team announced on Wednesday.

Patterson became a free agent at noon ET on February 11.

Patterson joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2023-24) and Montreal Alouettes (2021).

He dressed for all 18 regular season games and the Western Semi-Final and Western Final last year for the Roughriders, completing 131 of 217 passes (60.4 percent) for 1,655 yards and six touchdowns against five interceptions. He also rushed 38 times for 134 yards and a team-leading seven more scores.

The Roughriders were 2-4 in his six starts last season in relief of Trevor Harris, including a 19-9 win over the Blue Bombers in Regina last July in a game in which he threw for 261 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 35 yards.

Patterson first turned pro with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and after a stint in The Spring League, spent time with the BC Lions on the practice roster in 2021 before signing with the Montreal Alouettes later that season.

Patterson was the first overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft by the Michigan Panthers in 2022 and was later signed by the New Orleans Breakers. He then signed with Saskatchewan in February of 2023.

He split his college days between Ole Miss (2016-17) and Michigan (2018-19) and earned All-Big Team Third Team honours in both his seasons with the Wolverines and moved past Tom Brady into seventh place on the school’s all-time passing-yardage list.

Patterson was also selected by the Texas Rangers in the 39th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.