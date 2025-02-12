Defensive back Jaylin Williams signs with Lions

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Wednesday that American defensive back Jaylin Williams has signed with the team.

Williams (six-foot, 188 pounds), signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in 2023.

After recording an interception off Drew Lock in his preseason debut against Seattle, Williams remained on the Vikings practice roster until September of last season.

In 55 games with the Indiana Hoosiers from 2016-21, Williams recorded 155 combined tackles (120 solo, 35 assisted), 6.5 tackles for a loss, six interceptions, two sacks, 30 pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honours in 2020 and Honourable Mention All-Big Ten in 2021.