Elks sign Ford, Ceresna, Beard, Smith, Brinkman

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks made a free agent splash with the addition of several All-CFL talents, the club announced Wednesday.

The group includes National defensive back Tyrell Ford, American defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, National offensive lineman David Beard, National defensive lineman Robbie Smith, and American defensive lineman Jared Brinkman.

All five became free agents on February 11 at noon ET. Ford was listed No. 4 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list while Ceresna was ranked No. 14 and Beard was ranked No. 22.

Tyrell Ford with his sixth interception of the season and second of the day to seal the deal late for Winnipeg! #CFLGameDay

📺: @ctv

📱: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/s3edhsWx0Z — CFL (@CFL) September 7, 2024

Ford (6’0, 200) joins the Green and Gold with the opportunity to suit up alongside his twin brother Tre Ford. The Canadian defender is among the league’s best ballhawks and is coming off a season where he racked up 51 defensive tackles and seven interceptions – one behind 2024 CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player Rolan Milligan Jr. for the league-lead.

The former University of Waterloo product spent most of 2023 on the Green Bay Packers roster, before being released in late August by the team. Ford was initially drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second round (13th overall) in the 2022 CFL Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Niagara Falls product graded at the top of the CFL according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) advanced analytics, with Ford finishing the 2024 season with the best defensive (91.8) and coverage grade (92.0) in Canadian Football.

Ceresna (6’4, 295) officially rejoins the Elks after spending a season with the Toronto Argonauts. The 30-year-old defensive lineman has become one of the CFL’s premier pass rushers over the last few years, terrorizing quarterbacks to the tune of 30 sacks in 47 games over the previous three seasons – while being named to the All-CFL team twice (2022, 2024).

Argos sacks leader Jake Ceresna gets in for his second of the day! A combined seven from the two sides tonight! Heading to the fourth all tied up. #CFLGameday on @TSN_Sports 🇨🇦 & @CBSSportsNet 🇺🇸📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/2jnj22g7vY — CFL (@CFL) July 28, 2024

The Cortland University product joined the Canadian Football League in 2017 after a brief stint with the NFL’s New York Jets, signing with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. After a single season in the Nation’s capital, Ceresna was acquired by the Double E in a trade that saw Green and Gold legend Odell Willis dealt to the REDBLACKS. In his first season in Edmonton, Ceresna recorded eight sacks in 14 games, earning him a contract with the New York Giants.

The New Fairfield, Connecticut product returned to the Elks in 2021 where he spent the next three seasons. Ceresna would be dealt to the Argonauts prior to the start of the 2024 season in exchange for National wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. The defender was a force for the Double Blue, tying for the CFL lead in sacks with eight and leading a dominant Argos defence to a 111th Grey Cup victory over the Blue Bombers.

In all, Ceresna has suited up for 83 career CFL games across six seasons, recording 192 defensive tackles, 45 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

Beard (6’5, 320) returns home to Edmonton where he played his high school and university football. The Sherwood Park product was originally a second-round pick (16th overall) by current Double E general manager Ed Hervey back in 2015, winning the 103rd Grey Cup with the Green and Gold in his rookie season in the Canadian Football League.

Beard would suit up in 94 games over seven seasons with Edmonton – being named the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2019 — before being dealt to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats midway through the 2022 season. As a member of the Ticats, Beard anchored a line in 2024 that allowed the second fewest sacks in the league (next to Edmonton) while being named to the All-CFL team.

The University of Alberta alumni has suited up for 106 career CFL games in his nine seasons in the league.

Smith (6’1, 245) joins the Green and Gold after spending the first five seasons of his career as a member of the Toronto Argonauts. The 27-year-old has developed into one of the league’s premier National talents on the defensive line, having recorded 126 defensive tackles and 20 sacks in 72 career games. In the last two seasons, Smith ranked second in sacks in 2024, and third in 2023, among all National players with six sacks in each year.

Robbie Smith gets to Cody Fajardo for the sack! #CFLGameday on TSN, RDS & CBS SN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/qy7abG0scF — CFL (@CFL) July 11, 2024

The Wilfrid Laurier product was the hero for the Argonauts in the 2022 Grey Cup, blocking the Winnipeg Blue Bombers game-winning field goal attempt to secure the 24-23 Toronto victory. Smith became a two-time Grey Cup champion last year, recording two tackles and a sack in the championship game.

Brinkman (6’2, 290) is another key piece to the Elks defensive line overhaul, joining the Green and Gold after a three-year stint with the Toronto Argonauts. The 25-year-old has dressed for 22 games in his three seasons, recording 31 defensive tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble.

Brinkman spent his college career at Northern Iowa from 2017 to 2021where he accumulated 209 total tackles, 39.5 tackles-for-loss, 18.5 sacks, six forced fumbles in 55 games for the Panthers.