Grading every team’s free agency so far

Ahh, grades. The essential form of evaluation. Well, not so much.

This is all opinion and everyone’s is different by margins as wide as the prairies or great lakes.

For me it’s all about feel, the feel for what a team needs more than what they want. The feel for what they’re trying to form rather than what has been and most importantly how attractive they’ve made their town and franchise for remaining prospective signings and inevitable training camp cuts.

Much of the off-season for teams is about selling hope, and nothing breeds more hope than free agency.

From West to East, let’s see who has worked their magic over the last couple of months.

BC LIONS: B+

Quarterback Nathan Rourke is locked in, returning receiver Justin McInnis was big and James Butler will slide seamlessly back into the backfield following a Hamilton hiatus.

The positivity for me here is all about the defence. Micah Awe returns for his third trip in Pacific Ocean orange while surrounded by a younger and ever aggressive back end.

I especially like the signing out of Saskatchewan of Adam Auclair and the depth Adam Konar gives. As Mathieu Betts attacks up front I expect that linebacking core to transition smoothly from Bo Lokombo’s retirement.

EDMONTON ELKS: A+

The highest grade of any team in this piece is due to the positive momentum of Mark Kilam’s hiring.

Edmonton needed to turn the page and did so in a big way. They brought back Jake Ceresna who was traded away in the Kurleigh Gittens Jr. deal, essentially doubling down on the coup while attracting Robbie Smith and Jared Brinkman from that same dominant Argos pass rush.

Follow that up with additions like offensive lineman David Beard, receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, defensive back Tyrell Ford to pair with twin brother Tre, defensive back Royce Metchie to patrol the back end, punter Cody Grace to keep Kilam’s special teams on point and on and on and on.

Job well done by everyone in green and gold.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS: A-

Much of this grade is about signings, but most of it is about applauding the Stampeders for having the self awareness to evolve.

A team who typically doesn’t dabble much in free agency went head over heels into the dance this year and found themselves with receiver Dominique Rhymes and defensive back Damon Webb from Ottawa who could both be All-CFL this year.

Add in linebacker Derrick Moncrief amongst others and you get a revamped roster ready for a run at the West crown.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS: B-

No fault here for Saskatchewan running it back for the most part after a very successful first year under Corey Mace, but many of the exterior signings are ancillary pieces who will contribute but not in the way Eugene Lewis or Kenny Lawler will.

At this time next year it will either be applauded for continuity or frowned upon for not being more aggressive in spending to upgrade the roster with external options.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS: C+

The Bombers had no choice but to turn the page and did so with names like Lawler and Adam Bighill gone for varying reasons.

Incoming role players like receiver Reggie White Jr.and running back/returner Peyton Logan could be significant when all is said and done, but the exodus has been real and the Manitoba core will take time to gel under new circumstances.

The best get here came before free agency in defensive lineman James Vaughters, who will both star and support the timeless efforts of Willie Jefferson which were on full display in the Bombers Grey Cup loss.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS: B

Are they the Blue-Cats or the Tiger-Bombers?!

Ted Goveia being named general manager has clearly influenced a lot of player movement with none more significant on paper than receiver Kenny Lawler, but the defensive additions of defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt, linebacker Brian Cole II and defensive lineman Miles Fox could all linger large come November.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS: B-

Bringing back linebacker Wynton McManis is huge and I like the physicality of fullback Bruno LaBelle. alongside defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II who is reportedly coming over from Saskatchewan.

However, names like DaShaun Amos, Robert Priester, Brinkman, Smith, Tunde Adeleke, Fraser Sopik, Gregor MacKellar and Metchie leaving hits home for anyone who fell in love with the Argos 2024 championship journey.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS: A

Between extensions and external signings, Ottawa has 33 players acquired in this process according to my tracking, the most of any team.

While more doesn’t equal better, the addition of receiver Eugene Lewis, veteran running back William Stanback, depth at quarterback with Matt Shiltz alongside Dustin Crum, and plenty of needed work to address the secondary, the REDBLACKS have put an awesome winter together. Now let’s see how it looks in May.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES: B

Quarterback Davis Alexander is the starter by name, but the addition of McLeod Bethel-Thompson looms large.

Defensive linemen Shawn Oakman and Joshua Archibald should help reinforce the defensive line and Cyrille Hogan-Saindon’s homecoming could be big, but the big play here for Montreal is continuity following a massively successful regular season.

The downside? Kaion Julien-Grant, Nafees Lyon, Reggie Stubblefield, Philippe Gagnon and Reggie White Jr. were all important pieces at varying moments.