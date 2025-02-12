Riders add running back Khalan Laborn

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Khalan Laborn, the team announced on Wednesday.

Laborn (five-foot-11, 212 pounds) signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the team.

The Virginia native joined the Edmonton Elks’ practice roster in fall of 2023. He attended training camp with the Argonauts in 2024, before landing with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in August. Laborn played six games with Ottawa, rushing 58 times for 310 yards and a touchdown. He added 23 receptions for 152 yards, including 125 yards after catch.

Collegiately, Laborn spent the 2022 season at Marshall University suiting up for 13 games. He rushed for and eyepopping 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns on 302 carries and was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection. Prior to joining Marshall, he played two seasons at Florida State (2018-2019), registering 63 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns over 12 games.