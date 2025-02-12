Stampeders sign National DB Godfrey Onyeka, re-sign National OL Kyle Saxelid

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed free agent National defensive back Godfrey Onyeka and re-signed national offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid, the team announced on Wednesday.

The veterans became free agents on February 11.

RELATED

» A team-by-team look at 2025 CFL Free Agency

» Top 10 moves during the Free Agency Communication Window

» Who’s Still Available?: 2025 free agent tracker

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Onyeka has played 60 career games in the Canadian Football League since being drafted 10th overall by Edmonton in 2018, accumulating 31 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, 33 special-teams stops, one fumble recovery and two pass knockdowns.

In 2024 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Onyeka played all 18 regular season games and finished fifth on the team with 10 special teams tackles. He was in uniform for both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final and recorded one defensive tackle and two special teams tackles.

Before turning pro, Onyeka played four seasons at Wilfrid Laurier and was part of the Golden Hawks’ Ontario University Athletics championship team in 2016. He had 186 career tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions including a pick six, two sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.

Onyeka was a member of the OUA all-rookie team in 2014 and a first-team conference defensive all-star as well as a first-team all-Canadian in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In addition to his first-team all-star recognition on defence in 2017, he was also a second-team honouree on special teams.

In his first season with the Stampeders in 2024, Saxelid played five games and made three starts at left guard.

Including previous stints with Edmonton and Hamilton, the versatile Saxelid has played 44 career games in the Canadian Football League and has made starts at multiple positions on the offensive line. He was a second-round selection by Edmonton in the 2019 draft.

Before turning pro, Saxelid played four seasons at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He played a total of 48 games for the Rebels and made 39 starts. He was a four-time academic all-Mountain West Conference honouree.