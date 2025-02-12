Ticats sign American DL TyJuan Garbutt

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that the team has signed free agent American defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt to a two-year contract. Garbutt became a free agent on February 11.

Garbutt, 25, joins the Ticats after registering 19 defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown in 12 regular season games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season.

The six-foot-two, 255-pound native of Fredericksburg, Virginia also earned starts in Winnipeg’s appearances in the Western Final and Grey Cup, recording five defensive tackles. He dressed for one game, making one defensive tackle, during his inaugural CFL season with Winnipeg in 2023.

Before turning pro, Garbutt suited up at Virginia Tech (2018-2022), collecting 121 tackles and 12 quarterback sacks.