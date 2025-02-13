4 top free agents still on the market

There’s been no shortage of roster action with the 2025 free agency communication window closed and the first couple days of free agency behind us.

In fact, every one of CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents have either re-upped with their team from last year or have signed elsewhere.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a ton of quality players still available on the market.

Here are four that jump off the page.

STEVEN DUNBAR JR. | RECEIVER

After a year away from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Steven Dunbar Jr. returned for a career season in 2024. Dunbar Jr. finished last year fourth overall with 1,159 receiving yards while also recording five touchdowns and seven receptions of more than 30 yards. With quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell at the helm, Dunbar Jr. was an integral part of Hamilton’s league-leading passing attack.

Still just 29, Dunbar Jr. has gone over 1,000 yards twice in his CFL career and has also spent time with Denver and San Francisco in the NFL.

While the signing of Kenny Lawler likely spelled the end of Dunbar Jr.’s time with the Ticats, he’d be a valuable addition to any offence.

BRIAN COX JR. | DEFENSIVE END

For teams in need of a true pass rushing threat, Brian Cox Jr. is a strong available option.

After recording two sacks in eight appearances in 2023, Cox Jr. took a huge step with Saskatchewan last season. Cox Jr. recorded a team co-leading six sacks in 17 games to go along with 24 defensive tackles and two forced fumbles.

But with Malik Carney re-signed and Shane Ray joining the Riders from the NFL, Cox Jr. finds himself without a contract. Whether it’s a team looking for a starting defensive end or someone to add to a pass rush rotation, 30-year-old Cox Jr. has the ability to fit in easily.

ADAM BIGHILL | LINEBACKER

Even though he’s played for another team before, it’s hard to imagine Adam Bighill in anything other than Blue Bombers colours. But with Winnipeg opting to move on from the future Hall of Famer, Bighill is up for grabs this winter. And he’s eager to prove there’s plenty left in the tank.

With the Bombers since 2018, Bighill racked up 48 defensive tackles and one sack in ten appearances last year before sustaining a season ending ACL injury in August.

Yes, at 36 Bighill is nearing the end of his career, but I never bet against players with something to prove. Especially when they boast resumes like Bighill does.

RICHARD LEONARD | DEFENSIVE BACK

Entering his eighth CFL season, Richard Leonard remains one of the league’s most versatile defensive backs. With the ability to play corner and halfback on either side of the field, Leonard can fit seamlessly into any backfield. He spent almost all of 2024 slotted in at field halfback, however, and had another stellar season.

Leonard finished last year with 51 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He also ranked high with PFF amongst inside DB’s, rivalling the likes of Rolan Milligan Jr., Damon Webb, and Adarius Pickett.

I can’t see a team that couldn’t use a player as steady, reliable, and versatile as Leonard in their backfield.