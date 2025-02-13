5 impactful free agency signings

With the first few days of CFL free agency behind us, there’s been plenty of news flying across our timelines.

Many clubs across the country casted a line in the free agency waters, looking to reel in a new piece to add to their 2025 roster.

There can be a case made for almost every signing making an impact on their new teams, but for the sake of not rambling on for hours and hours, here are five players that signed deals with new squads that will provide a spark this upcoming season.

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Kenny Lawler used the free agency communication window to find a new team, reportedly signing a deal with Hamilton last week. The news of him moving to the East Division for the first time in his career became official on Wednesday, confirming his jump to the Black and Gold.

Adding Lawler’s sticky, reliable hands will be a welcome addition for Bo Levi Mitchell to throw to this season, joining Tim White, Shemar Bridges, Kiondré Smith, and Drew Wolitarsky, another former Bomber, in the Tabbies’ receiving corps.

The Tiger-Cats offence was the best in the CFL in 2024, topping the league in offence per game (406.1 yards), passing yards per game (332.1), and passing touchdowns (35). Bo Levi Mitchell had one of the best seasons of his career, throwing for a league-leading 5,451 yards and led all passers in touchdowns (32) on his way to earning the East Division’s Most Outstanding Player nomination. Something tells me he’ll be excited to have Lawler in the mix as he looks to keep that offensive success going in 2025.

TUNDE ADELEKE | DEFENSIVE BACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa REDBLACKS went and signed three defensive backs on the opening day of free agency including the extremely versatile Tunde Adeleke.

Adeleke is a swiss army knife that the REDBLACKS can use in a plethora of ways in their defence. He can play safety but can also move around to play corner or halfback, like he did in his time with the Tiger-Cats when he filled in for injured players in Hamilton’s run to the 108th Grey Cup. The five-foot-nine, 208-pounder also played at the SAM linebacker position down the stretch of the regular season for Toronto, as well as in the Eastern Semi-Final, Eastern Final, and 111th Grey Cup. Though we know that the strongside linebacker/nickel position is reserved for the party starter himself, Adarius Pickett.

In the regular season, Adeleke tallied 15 tackles on defence and one on special teams in 10 games and added another 10 tackles in the post-season. Wherever the REDBLACKS decide to use him in 2025, you can count on him making plays.

DASHAUN AMOS | DEFENSIVE BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Adding DaShaun Amos to the Tiger-Cats’ secondary will upgrade a unit looking for more turnovers.

In 2024, the Ticats had just 14 interceptions, tied for second-least in the CFL. Amos led the Argos last season with five picks, which was also tied for third-most in the league. His eight takeaways (five picks, two fumble recoveries) last season were second-most, just one behind leader Rolan Milligan Jr.

The 30-year-old also reunites with Jamal Peters, with the pair playing together in the Double Blue in 2022 and 2023. It seems like the Hammer is a great fit for the defensive back.

ANTHONY LANIER II | DEFENSIVE LINE | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

At first glance, you may think, Toronto led the CFL in sacks in 2024 (48) and had the second-best run defence (85.1 yards per game allowed on the ground), why did they need another defensive lineman?

Well, that’s because three of their four starting big men on the line of scrimmage are not Argonauts anymore – Folarin Orimolade was traded to Calgary, Ralph Holley has gone to the NFL, and Jake Ceresna has signed with the Edmonton Elks. Robbie Smith and Jared Brinkman, who saw significant playing time last season for Toronto, also followed Ceresna to the Elks.

Enter: Anthony Lanier II.

In 42 career games with the Riders, he has tallied 16 sacks, including a career-high eight in 2022, 61 tackles, and three forced fumbles. Lanier will be an immediate boost for Toronto as they look to maintain their ferocious pass rush in 2025.

TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Tyrell Ford reportedly signed with the Edmonton Elks during the free agency communication window and then officially joined the team on Wednesday.

Adding Ford to the Elks secondary brings in a shutdown corner that has a nose for finding the football.

According to PFF, Ford finished the year with the best defensive grade (91.8) and had the second-best coverage grade amongst defensive backs (92.0), along with the most forced incompletions (19). Ford also finished tied for second in knockdowns (12) and second in interceptions with seven.

All of that will help improve the Elks pass defence that gave up 313.4 yards per game through the air (most in CFL), 7.17 yards per play (most in CFL), and 35 completions over 30 yards (second-most in CFL) last season.