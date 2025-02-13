Argos sign defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday they have signed American defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. The veteran became a free agent on February 11.

Cox Jr. (six-foot-three, 270 pounds) played 17 games for the Roughriders in 2024, recording 24 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» A team-by-team look at 2025 CFL Free Agency

» Grading every team’s free agency so far

» REDBLACKS, Eugene Lewis agree to two-year contract

» Tiger-Cats sign receiver Kenny Lawler to two-year deal

» Elks sign Ford, Ceresna, Beard, Smith, Brinkman

» Who’s Still Available?: 2025 free agent tracker

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

2023 was Cox’s first season with Saskatchewan where he would tally 11 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble across eight games played.

The Missouri native spent 2017-2022 in the NFL with Carolina, Cleveland, Buffalo and Indianapolis. He appeared in 26 National Football League games making 31 tackles along the way.