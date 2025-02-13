Fullback David Mackie announces retirement

VANCOUVER — One of the longest-serving BC Lions is moving on to his next chapter as David Mackie announced his retirement on Thursday. Mackie had become a free agent on February 11.

“It’s a bittersweet day as I say goodbye to the football family that gave me a chance to live out my dream,” said the fullback.

“From Ed Hervey and Wally Buono who drafted me in 2018 to the current regime that kept believing in me year after year to all of my teammates and coaches, they are all brothers for life. It was a real honour to represent this great organization for my entire career.”

Added general manager Ryan Rigmaiden: “David exemplified what it meant to be a Lion. He was tough, always did things at 100 per cent of his ability and was a leader on and off the field. We will all miss him.”

Selected in round two (16th overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft, the pride of Jackson’s Point, Ontario suited up in 88 regular season and six playoff contests over his seven-year career. Along with establishing himself as a reliable foot soldier on special teams with 35 tackles, Mackie contributed to the backfield with 49 carries for 206 yards and eight touchdowns and 30 receptions for 203 yards.

The fullback and team captain evolved into a short-yardage specialist in 2024 with 29 carries for 114 yards and seven majors.