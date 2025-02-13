Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. signs with Elks

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., the club announced Thursday. Dunbar Jr. became a free agent on February 11.

Dunbar Jr. is back for a second stint with the Green and Gold after an outstanding season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he set career highs in receptions (76) and receiving yards (1,159) — finishing fourth among CFL receivers in yards in 2024.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» A team-by-team look at 2025 CFL Free Agency

» Grading every team’s free agency so far

» 5 impactful free agency signings

» Tiger-Cats sign receiver Kenny Lawler to two-year deal

» Elks sign Ford, Ceresna, Beard, Smith, Brinkman

» Who’s Still Available?: 2025 free agent tracker

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

The 29-year-old pass catcher has been been a standout wide receiver in the league for the past four seasons, accumulating 231 receptions for 3,342 yards and 20 touchdowns in 50 career CFL games, en route to being named to the East Division All-CFL team twice (2022, 2024). Dunbar Jr. spent the 2023 season with the Edmonton Elks and quarterback Tre Ford, bringing in 39 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games in the Green and Gold.

The six-foot-three, 202-pound native of Metairie, Louisiana made his pro debut in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in one regular season game for the NFL club.

Collegiately, Dunbar Jr. played in 51 games over four seasons (2014-17) at the University of Houston, registering 180 receptions for 2,430 yards and 11 touchdowns, and earned an All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention as a senior.