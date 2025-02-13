Stampeders add American LB Gary Johnson Jr.

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Gary Johnson Jr., the team announced on Thursday. Johnson Jr. became a free agent on February 11.

Johnson has played 43 career regular-season games and two post-season contests over five Canadian Football League seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa REDBLACKS. He has 35 career special-teams tackles in the regular season as well as 11 defensive stops including one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

Johnson played all 18 games for Ottawa in 2024 and finished tied for third on the club with 10 special teams tackles. In 2021 with the Roughriders, he led the team with 10 special-teams tackles in just six games.

The Atlanta native was signed an undrafted free agent by the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and he also attended Washington’s training camp the same year.

In college, Johnson played his final two seasons at Texas and in 26 games for the Longhorns, he had 150 tackles including 22.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes defended.

He transferred to Texas after two seasons at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. He was a two-time conference all-star for the Conquistadors and finished his stint at Dodge City as the school’s all-time leader with 215 tackles.