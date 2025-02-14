5 PFF-approved free agency signings

TORONTO — Free agency is a process that never stops.

That’s because front offices around the league are constantly evaluating players that they think could add to their teams come February.

One of the pieces of the puzzle is the statistical analysis. That’s where tools like Pro Football Focus (PFF) come into play, helping football evaluators everywhere find more information to help them build their rosters.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF-approved free agency signings.

JARED BRINKMAN | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS

Jared Brinkman earned the sixth highest regular season defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus. That’s due to a stellar run-defence grade that showcases Brinkman’s ability as one of the top run-stoppers in the CFL.

Between all players with 100 or more snaps, Brinkman was first in plays with a positive grade against the run. That means the defensive lineman was winning his matchups on the line of scrimmage more often than any other player, while also causing impact plays like eight stops, four tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.

All that in only 11 appearances, highlighting the potential for the new Elks defensive lineman.

DAMON WEBB | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Webb was one of the highest-graded coverage players to reach free agency and the Stamps pounced on the opportunity.

The defensive back forced nine incompletions, registered 10 stops and caught five interceptions as a playmaker for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2024.

Webb also graded well in run defence, demonstrating he’s not afraid to get in on the action and make important tackles on the outside, making 14 stops and an impressive eight tackles for loss or no gain.

KA’DEEM CAREY | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Carey’s re-signing in Toronto is just as impressive on the analytical side as it is on the surface.

The tailback led the league in first downs (67), missed tackles forced (58) and PFF explosive runs (15 or more yards, 31), showing he still belongs among the top players in his position.

Carey was a key piece of the Boatmen’s offence in 2024 and there’s no statistical reason to believe that won’t be the case yet again in 2025.

STEVEN DUNBAR JR. | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

The Elks received a lot of praise for signing star players like Jake Ceresna and Tyrell Ford, deservedly so. While those two would also fit in as PFF-approved signings, there’s another interesting name that Edmonton recently added that fits the bill.

Dunbar Jr. is the rare receiver that can combine explosiveness down the field with the ability to come down with contested balls. The 29-year-old was fifth in explosive plays (28), eighth in receiving first downs (48), 11th in contested catches (18) and fourth in receiving yards (1,159) in 2024.

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Sometimes the obvious answer is the right answer. Despite appearing in only 10 regular season games for the Blue Bombers in 2024, Lawler still finished in the top 25 in a lot of important categories, like contested catches (14th, 17), explosive plays (25th, 16), while dropping only one pass according to PFF.

The veteran had the highest average depth of reception amongst players with at least 50 snaps and is still one of the best deep threats in the CFL. The addition of Lawler to a group that includes Tim White and Shemar Bridges, who both finished in the top 10 in explosive plays, elevates an already dominating passing attack in Hamilton to yet another level.