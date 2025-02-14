5 under the radar free agency signings

The Canadian Football League free agency window continues to be one of the busiest in professional sports when you consider it is only a nine team league.

Plenty of players change team year after year as the era of the one-year contract is still very much alive despite the league trying to give a little more incentive for teams to sign players to longer term contracts.

So while teams looking for a new direction may fill up on free agents like the Elks or the Stampeders, every general manager is looking for a player to come into the team without a lot of pomp and circumstance and become one of the team’s top players.

Here is a list of my favourite under the radar signings in CFL free agency.

KOBE WILLIAMS | DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

The Edmonton Elks signed so many players in free agency that they have a lot of free agents that might be labelled as flown under the radar when you consider they signed stars like Jake Ceresna and Tyrell Ford.

But the Elks also brought in Williams, a 26-year-old defensive back who has played multiple positions around the secondary and even bumped up to the coverage linebacker spot in his career. That type of versatility is going to pay off big time for new head coach Mark Kilam, who knows exactly what Williams is capable of after being around him with the Stampeders the last few seasons.

Williams will continue to mature and grow in already his fourth CFL season after coming up to Canada at the age of 22. Edmonton got an extremely talented player who I think has All-CFL material.

MILES BROWN | DEFENSIVE LINE | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Being as how I’m based in Saskatchewan, not only have I been able to watch Miles Brown up close but I’ve also gotten to speak to him on multiple occasions.

Brown is a well spoken young man, who I think might be back in Saskatchewan if it weren’t for Mike Rose shaking loose and joining the Calgary contingent in Sask. I could see Brown coming in this season and becoming a fan favourite in Calgary.

DILLON MITCHELL | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

I’m cheating a bit on this one because this was a free agent signing before February as the Bombers picked him up after his release in January from the Elks.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have watched Ontaria Wilson and Kenny Lawler walk out the door and have had to go on the hunt to find some receivers to fill a lot of catches and yards for the Bombers offence. Yes, Dalton Schoen is back and healthy after missing a lot of the 2024 season but he can’t replace two players.

After three straight years with four touchdowns and showing that big play potential, I think the Bombers will be happy to have Mitchell. With a heavy play action offence with Brady Oliveira being able to suck in more defenders close to the line of scrimmage, there is the potential for Mitchell to finally hit his 1,000-yard potential.

ROBERT PRIESTER | DEFENSIVE BACK/LINEBACKER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The 31-year old has been around the block in the Canadian Football League. He’s gone through Edmonton and Winnipeg and Toronto and now finds himself in Ottawa.

Nowhere on the way has he been able to find the perfect spot, but he has played some good football when he has gotten his opportunity, especially last season after Quincy Mauger went down. He can play coverage linebacker and slide into the secondary and his lasting memory will be taking a pass 61-yards for a touchdown in the Grey Cup.

The two-time Grey Cup champion should get a decent shot to help the secondary in Ottawa.

TOMMY STEVENS | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

I had to include Tommy Stevens on this list because he is very much a role player for the Roughriders. They have Trevor Harris and Jake Maier as the first two quarterbacks.

There is one reason the Roughriders have brought in Tommy Stevens and that is to run the short-yardage offence. The Roughriders have struggled to find a guy since Cody Fajardo left who is automatic at getting a yard or two when it matters.

After trying a different mix of quarterbacks and even A.J. Ouellette taking the snaps at the end of last season, the Riders have locked in the best in the business. Do not underestimate the importance of this signing for Corey Mace not to sweat a crucial third-and-short decision in his second year as a head coach.

REGGIE STUBBLEFIELD | DEFENSIVE BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Don’t forget about Reggie!

After missing all but the first game of the year in Montreal in his second season, Stubblefield is on the move to Hamilton. It’s a great addition.

Stubblefield burst on to the scene with the Alouettes in 2023 and caught on to the CFL quickly in the secondary, becoming the Als Most Outstanding Rookie candidate. It was an unfortunate injury for him last season but as he proved in his first year, Stubblefield could become a difference maker in the CFL.

While DaShaun Amos is the more well known defensive back signed by the Tiger-Cats this off-season, Stubblefield could be just as impactful in 2025.