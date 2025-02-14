Als announce football operations staff for 2025

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have announced on Friday their football operations staff for the 2025 season.

Most of the names were part of or closely associated with the team that finished first in the regular season in 2024 and won the 1110th Grey Cup in 2023.

The Als announced that Alex Vertullo is the new assistant video coordinator. He joined the Alouettes in February 2025. Vertullo has over 15 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and university levels.

Bianca Maciocia and Marco Ingelmo, football operations assistants, have joined the Alouettes staff. Both bring football experience, having worked with the team in recent years.

“We have highly skilled individuals who work tirelessly and understand the recipe for success,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “We are pleased with our roster for the upcoming season, and our football operations team has worked diligently to analyze our talent. I remain confident that we will continue to build on our great culture and that we’ll have sustained success.”

2025 Alouettes Football Operations Staff

Danny Maciocia – general manager

Pier-Yves Lavergne – assistant general manager

Jean-Marc Edme – senior personnel executive

Marcel Desjardins – assistant to the general manager and player personnel

Allyson Sobol – director football operations

Byron Archambault – director player personnel

Rob McIntyre – scout

Pierre-Olivier Breault – director of player performance

Tristan Castonguay – head therapist

Sarah Bérubé-Bouchard – physiotherapist

Julie Lamoureux – assistant athletic therapist

Rachel Di Lecce – graduate assistant athletic therapist

Rico Morotti – head video coordinator

Alex Vertullo– assistant video coordinator

David Deschamps – equipment manager

Domenico Manno – equipment Manager

Matthew Iuliano – equipment assistant

Bianca Maciocia – football operations assistant

Marco Ingelmo – football operations assistant