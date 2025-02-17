MMQB: Favourite West Division free agency moves so far

I think it’s safe to say the first week of 2025 free agency has lived up to the hype.

And much like we did prior to free agency, this week’s Monday Morning Quarterback is focused on some of our favourite transactions so far. Starting with the West Division, we’ve identified our favourite additions since the communication window opened earlier this month.

And keep in mind: these are only one person’s opinion and are based on completely undefined criteria. It’s so much more fun that way.

JAKE CERESNA | DEFENSIVE LINE | EDMONTON ELKS

The Elks adding defensive back Tyrell Ford has stolen most of the headlines recently, and for good reason.

Not only does Tyrell’s signing reunite him and twin brother Tre for the first time since college, it’s also an addition of one of the CFL’s very best lockdown cornerbacks. But Ceresna’s return to Edmonton, a homecoming of sorts, deserves some love too.

Prior to last season, Ceresna was synonymous with the Green and Gold after spending four straight seasons with the Elks. In fact, the versatile lineman signed a two-year extension with Edmonton ahead of the 2023 season and was very vocal about his commitment to the organization. Being traded to Toronto just over a year ago resulted in a Grey Cup ring for Ceresna, but it sure does feel right to see him back in Edmonton.

SEAN MCEWEN | OFFENSIVE LINE | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

You’ve got to give the Riders credit. Over the last couple years, general manager Jeremy O’Day has identified offensive line as an area in need of improvement. And O’Day hasn’t messed around. The signing of three-time All-CFL centre McEwen is another example of Saskatchewan prioritizing things up front.

2022 was a nightmare for the Roughriders protecting the quarterback with small steps taken for the 2023 season. Last year, however, Saskatchewan finished fourth overall by allowing just 35 sacks. With McEwen signing on the dotted line, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t take another step forward. One of the league’s most consistent linemen, McEwen should add that much more stability.

DAMON WEBB | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

It feels like the Stamps hit gold by signing Webb following his breakout 2024 campaign. Webb set career highs across the board last year with 68 tackles, five interceptions, two sacks, one forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns. Those numbers are the biggest reason I was convinced Webb would sign back with Ottawa this season.

But Calgary should be beyond thrilled to add a player of Webb’s calibre. In fact, slotting in at boundary halfback for most of 2024, Pro Football Focus ranked Webb behind only Most Outstanding Defensive Player winner Rolan Milligan Jr. amongst inside defensive backs.

PEYTON LOGAN | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

We all know Brady Oliveira is Winnipeg’s meal ticket on offence. But when the reigning Most Outstanding Player isn’t running the ball, having an effective change of pace tailback could go a long way for the Bombers. By signing the elusive and diminutive Logan, it feels like Winnipeg has accomplished that goal.

Logan set a new career high with the Stamps last season by racking up 355 rushing yards to go along with one touchdown and 121 more receiving yards. At five-foot-eight and 190 pounds, Logan is a very different runner than Oliveira, which gives new offensive coordinator Jason Hogan some interesting options. And still just 26, I think we’re only scratching the surface on what Logan is capable of.

DEONTAI WILLIAMS | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS

The Lions had a need in the secondary after Ciante Evans signed with the Argos in free agency. The signing of Williams should go a long way in addressing that. Williams spent last year with Saskatchewan and a good chunk of that time was partnered with the aforementioned Milligan Jr. on the boundary side.

With the always-elite Garry Peters back for another year at boundary corner, I sure do like the potential of seeing Williams beside him at halfback. In 13 appearances with the Riders last season, Williams recorded career highs across the board and finished with 49 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.