Elks sign American DL Brandon Barlow

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Brandon Barlow, the club announced Tuesday. Barlow was released by the Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

Barlow (six-foot-four, 260 pounds) joins the Elks after spending the 2024 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 27-year-old suited up for all 18 Games with the Tabbies, recording a career high 40 tackles, along with five sacks and one forced fumble. Barlow signed with Hamilton after an outstanding 2023 season with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Boston College alumni was a pass-rushing force, finishing tied for eighth in the CFL in sacks with nine, while registering 32 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

For his Canadian Football League career, Barlow has amassed 91 total tackles, 15 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 41 career games. He is also a Grey Cup Champion, securing a victory in the 109th Grey Cup as a member of the Argos.

Prior to his time in Canada, the Cohoes, New York product suited up for for five seasons for the Boston College Eagles. In 48 games with the Eagles, Barlow contributed 128 total tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.