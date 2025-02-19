5 notable free agency signings in recent years

TORONTO — Free agency is a period of hope for sports teams, symbolizing the start of a new cycle that could lead to championships.

Not every free agent is the same, however. Some rise above the pack to give their team more than just a stat line, elevating the play of the whole squad to help them soar higher than before.

As we wait to see the results on the field from the 2025 CFL Free Agency, CFL.ca brings you five notable free agency signings in recent years.

KA’DEEM CAREY | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 2024

Carey was a slam dunk signing for the Argonauts in 2024 as one of the main driving forces for the Double Blue on offence during their championship run.

The veteran tailback finished near the top in every statistical category and helped the Argos navigate a regular season of ups and downs into a stellar playoff run and their second Grey Cup title in three years.

Carey’s season was so spectacular that Toronto moved quickly at the start of this year’s free agency period to re-sign their star running back.

CODY FAJARDO | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 2023

Fajardo fit like a glove for the Alouettes in 2023, guiding the team to a memorable championship season.

The veteran pivot recreated his partnership with Jason Maas a turned it into one of the best seasons of his career that ended with a Grey Cup MVP award.

Overall Fajardo threw for 6,952 yards and 30 touchdowns with the Alouettes, but it was his leadership skills and 2023 playoff run that stood out the most in Montreal.

Even as Fajardo now transitions to a new role in Edmonton, his legacy with the Alouettes will never be forgotten.

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 2022

Lawler’s return to Winnipeg helped the Bombers reach two more Grey Cups to make it four in a row.

The veteran caught 91 passes for 1,563 yards and 10 majors in only 22 appearances for Winnipeg since returning from Edmonton, showcasing his ability to take over a game as one of the top receivers in the league.

His presence on the field also opened things up for Brady Oliveira and the running game, turning the Blue and Gold offence into a dual-threat enterprise that led the league in most statistical categories in 2022.

The Tiger-Cats now hope that Lawler will have the same effect for their offence in 2025.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS | 2023

Speaking of leading the league in most statistical categories, McInnis’ 2024 season must have exceeded the expectations the Lions had when they signed the National pass-catcher in 2023.

McInnis led the league in yards (1,469), while also topping things in advanced statistics according to Pro Football Focus, like receiving first downs (68), contested catches (24) and explosive plays (43).

Having a player capable of such statistical dominance while also helping with the ratio is an advantage few teams can count on, which explains why the Lions didn’t even allow McInnis to reach free agency this time around.

MATHIEU BETTS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | BC LIONS | 2022

Another player that didn’t reach free agency for the Leos was Betts. The defensive lineman was signed in 2022 and, like McInnis, delivered a season for the ages in his second year with the team.

Betts broke a record for most sacks by a National player in 2023 with 18, leading all players on his way to a Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award.

The veteran marked his presence among the best defenders in the league and elevated BC’s defence all the way to back-to-back Western Final appearances in 2022 and 2023. After a year down south, Betts returned to the Lions in 2024 and was extended by the team going into 2025 as a core piece of a revamped squad under new head coach Buck Pierce.