5 noteworthy Canadian free agent signings

TORONTO — The offer of National talent in the CFL continues to grow year after year, but so does the demand.

Canadian difference makers are one of the most valuable commodities in the league, which means teams will never stop trying to add more Nationals to their roster.

CFL.ca brings you five notable Canadians who signed in free agency.

TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Ford’s signing has been debated extensively as one of the best additions in free agency.

The star defensive back reunites with his brother in Edmonton after finishing second in interceptions with seven while leading the league in forced incompletions (18) according to Pro Football Focus.

Adding a player of his calibre would be a slam dunk with or without the National status.

TUNDE ADELEKE | DEFENSIVE BACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Adeleke’s signing didn’t draw as much attention as Ford’s, but is still a big move by the REDBLACKS.

The National defensive back also finished among the top 20 in his position according to PFF, allowing only five first downs over 164 coverage snaps.

Adeleke made more stops (seven) than allowed opposing pass-catchers to cross the first-down mark, highlighting his efficiency in the back end.

ROBBIE SMITH | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS

Smith’s signing might’ve flown a little under the radar but is a big addition to his new team.

The pass rusher finished second in the CFL in pressures (53) according to PFF, behind only Lorenzo Mauldin IV.

The 27-year-old pass rusher is coming off back-to-back six-sack seasons, and it feels like he’s just scratching the surface of his talents.

ROYCE METCHIE | DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Another player to make the transition from Toronto to Edmonton in free agency was Metchie. The veteran defensive back is going into his seventh year in the CFL (three in Toronto, three in Calgary) and has remained an efficient force in the middle of the secondary.

Overall Metchie made 13 stops (eight in run defence, five in coverage) for the Argos in 2024, while also making 87 defensive tackles and one interception.

SEAN MCEWEN | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

McEwen was a very solid addition for the Roughriders’ offensive line. The veteran had a pass-blocking efficiency of 97.9 in 2024 while allowing only three sacks all season, including only one from Weeks 7-21.

The 31-year-old was a big part of an offensive line in Calgary that finished second in fewest sacks allowed with 30, just one shy of the Edmonton Elks for first. The Riders allowed 35 sacks last season and project to do even better as Trevor Harris returns for another year in Green and White.