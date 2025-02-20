6 players to take part in CFL Mentorship Program

TORONTO — Six players are set for the fourth annual Canadian Football League (CFL) Mentorship Program.

Conducted in partnership with the CFL Players’ Association (CFLPA), the initiative welcomes players to the League Office for professional development opportunities and an inside look at the business behind football.

CFL MENTORSHIP PROGRAM – 2025 COHORT

​(Name | POS | Team/Status)

Elliott Brown | DL | Free Agent

Sergio Castillo | K | Winnipeg

Theo Grant | OL | Montreal

Charlie Power | RB | Retired

Jovan Santos-Knox | LB | Ottawa

Micah Teitz | LB | Calgary

“Careers in football extend far beyond the playing field,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “We’re thrilled to continue our work with the CFLPA to present players with another opportunity to use all the knowledge they’ve gained over the years as a meaningful stepping stone towards future career paths within the game they love or in business endeavors they’re passionate about.”

The program supplements the work done through the CFLPA Academy – a resource provided to all active and recently retired members, as well as their families, to assist in career and personal development.

“We are very excited to embark on another year of collaboration between the CFLPA Academy and the CFL, offering deserving members an incredible chance to grow their talents and skills off of the football field,” said CFLPA President Solomon Elimimian.

“Giving players a firsthand look at the business side of our league helps them gain valuable skills and insights. Our mission with the CFLPA Academy is to empower members with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive both during and after their playing careers.”

The players will join subject matter experts from the League Office between February 24-27 for information sessions and job shadowing across various departments, including Football Operations, Social Media and Content, Partnerships, Marketing and Communications, Data Insights, and more. Participants will also visit the TSN studios to meet the producers and personalities that showcase the game and its players to millions of fans through the CFL ON TSN broadcast.

The program concludes on February 28 at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, where participants will assist in executing one of the league’s key off-season events – the CFL Invitational Combine.

Following the completion of the program, each player will be paired with an individual mentor for ongoing advice and guidance on furthering their careers away from the field.