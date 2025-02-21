Bombers add DBs Enock Makonzo and Javaris Davis

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday the club has signed two defensive backs, including National free agent Enock Makonzo and American Javaris Davis. Makonzo became a free agent on February 11.

Makonzo (five-foot-11, 195 pounds; Coastal Carolina; born: May 1, 1997, in Lachine, QC) joins the Blue Bombers after most recently being a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Makonzo suffered an Achilles injury prior to camp last season and missed the entire year.

RELATED

» 10 sneaky good free agency signings

» 5 impactful free agency signings

» A team-by-team look at 2025 CFL Free Agency

» 6 free agency matches made in heaven

» Who’s Still Available?: 2025 free agent tracker

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

He was a first-round pick, fourth overall, in the 2022 CFL Draft by the Edmonton Elks and had a solid debut, playing in 16 games – including 10 starts – at the dime spot and recorded 56 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. He played in six games in 2023 and had 11 tackles and one forced fumble.

Makonzo began his college career at New Mexico Military Institute before transferring to Coastal Carolina, finishing his days with the Chanticleers with 150 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and five forced fumbles. He was also a member of Team Quebec and the Canadian men’s national football team.

Davis (five-foot-eight, 183 pounds; Auburn; born: December 26, 1996, in Jacksonville, FL) comes to Winnipeg after most recently spending the 2023 season with the Orlando Guardians and Arlington Renegades.

Davis first turned pro as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2020-21) and Cincinnati Bengals (2022).

During his college days at Auburn he played in 49 games, including 35 starts and finished with 150 tackles, 32 passes defended, eight interceptions and once forced fumble. He was named to the freshman All-SEC team in 2016.