Argos sign American OL Justin Redd

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Monday they have signed American OL Justin Redd.

Redd (six-foot-four, 330 pounds) played five games with the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL in 2024 after playing for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2023.

The Virginia native played collegiately at East Carolina University (2022) starting 13 games for the Pirates. The offensive lineman played 34 games across five years at Norfolk State (2017-2021) and was named conference offensive lineman of the year in 2021.

The team also announced the release of Canadian LB Ife Onyemenam and Canadian DB Stephane East.